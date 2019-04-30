Four-star OLB Drew Sanders flips commitment from Oklahoma to Alabama

After visiting Alabama, four-star linebacker Drew Sanders has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound OLB from Ryan High School (Denton, Texas) announced over Twitter on Monday night that he is now committed to the Crimson Tide and his recruitment is “100% over.”

Sanders had been committed to Oklahoma since November 2017. He continued to visit other schools, though, including Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU, according to ESPN.

He visited Alabama twice in April and took his official to the school last weekend, according to The Spun.

Now, Alabama has 12 four-star commits to go along with three three-stars and a five-star. It’s early, but the Crimson Tide has the No. 2 class in the country, behind just LSU.

My recruiting is 100% over. I will be playing football and attending the University of Alabama!! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nRjED5iCuA — Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) April 30, 2019

This is just another step in Sanders’ overall strange football journey.

Sanders had originally committed to Oklahoma as a Colleyville Heritage (Texas) dual-threat quarterback who also played receiver, defensive end and lineacker, according to the Star-Telegram.

But Colleyville Heritage wasn’t his first school. He played freshman football at Lake Dallas (Corinth, Texas), according to the Star-Telegram, but when his dad got a job Mitch Sanders was hired at Colleyville Heritage, the son followed.

Then, Mitch was hired as an assistant coach at Ryan and the younger Sanders went as well.

While unusual, Sanders has excelled regardless of position or school. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 athlete, No. 4 player in Texas and No. 34 player in the country.

But now he’s off to Alabama. While the Crimson Tide’s recruitment class improved, Oklahoma now has just six total recruits for the 2020 class, four of which are four-star players.