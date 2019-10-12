Four-star SF Dudley Blackwell commits to Iowa State

If you have concerns about four-star Dudley Blackwell’s Friday night commitment to Steve Prohm’s Iowa State basketball program …

Forget it.

On Instagram, the wing player from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, wrote that he’s “100,000 percent committed.”

A priority recruit, Blackwell told The Register recently that Marquette, Ohio State and Florida State were the other big-time offers he was considering.

The 6-foot-5 Blackwell, a 2020 recruit who will play at Huntington Prep (W. Va.) this season, has a close relationship with Cyclones assistant coach James Kane.

“(Kane and I) have a personal relationship, so we mess around with each other a lot,” Blackwell told The Register in July. “But he loves it. He just wants me to get there and he keeps me going.”

Blackwell averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13 games last season at Somerset Academy Charter.