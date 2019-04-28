Duke's Coach K showed up to watch a Bronny James EYBL game

Apparently, Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski never takes a break.

Even after all but securing the No. 1 class in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Coach K is looking toward future groups.

He stopped by the Nike EYBL game to get a look at perhaps the best-known eighth grader in the country: Bronny James Jr., the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Bronny has already proven he’s a top-of-the-line talent, with shooting range and an ability to dunk at a young age.

Video posted by Overtime shows Krzyzewski taking a seat on the sideline at the game Bronny was playing during the Nike EYBL circuit.

Coach K out here watching LeBron’s son Bronny 👀 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/nFO7N2tb7U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2019

At the EYBL game Friday, Bronny showed some smoth footwork and good shooting skills.

Krzyzewski has already worked with the elder James at USA Basketball.

Could the younger one pair with Coach K when the time comes? Or will Bronny choose a different college in 2023 — or even go straight to the NBA?

