Duke lands Chosen 25 SG Cassius Stanley

Duke only entered the race for Cassius Stanley a month and a half ago, but that was long enough for the Blue Devils to make a lasting impression on the 6-foot-5 shooting guard; after completing an official visit to Durham, N.C., last week, Stanley committed to Duke over Kansas, Oregon and UCLA on Monday.

Stanley is ranked No. 17 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

“I just felt that Duke was the best fit,” Stanley told USA Today Sports. “And would help me maximize my potential on the court and off the court.”

This past season, Stanley led Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) to a second consecutive CIF State Open Division title, averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game. The Trailblazers (32-3) finished No. 12 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

“Duke is a historic program,” Stanley said. “And a historic coaching staff.”

Stanley, who was named to the ALL-USA team this month, is Duke’s fifth commitment in Duke’s 2019 haul, joining fellow Chosen 25 stars like University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr. (No. 5), John Marshall High School (Rochster, Minn.) forward Matthew Hurt (No. 8), Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 23) and Mission Bay High School (San Diego) shooting guard Boogie Ellis (No. 25).

Stanley’s addition gives Duke the No. 1 recruiting class for the third-straight year.