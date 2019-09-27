Duke lands four-star forward Henry Coleman III

Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Virginia) forward Henry Coleman III had always envisioned his college commitment as a four-year deal, but when Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told him committing to Duke was 10 times that amount, Coleman was intrigued.

“He told me coming to Duke was a 40-year commitment,” Coleman said. “Just because of all of the connections I’d have later in life. That’s what did it for me.”

On Friday afternoon, Coleman picked the Blue Devils over N.C. State, Ohio State, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

“I just love everything about Duke,” Coleman said. “I know that Duke is a place where I’ll grow in every way.”

This summer, Coleman averaged 18.2 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for Team Loaded.

The addition of Coleman gives Duke the current No. 1 recruiting class, he joins IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) wing Jalen Johnson, Whitney Young High School (Chicago) combo guard D.J. Steward and Paul VI (Fairfax, Virginia) point guard Jeremy Roach.

