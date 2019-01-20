USA Today Sports

Four-star DT D’Von Ellies commits to Penn State at the Polynesian Bowl

D’Von Ellies told USA TODAY Sports earlier in the week that he and Aaron Donald have similar measurables.

Donald is considered to be undersized, Ellies said, but he can handle his business for being undersized.

The Nittany Lions will hope Ellies handles his business at the next level. The four-star defensive tackle committed to Penn State during the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

Ellies went to McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.), and is ranked the 20th defensive tackle in the 2019 Class, per 247Sports. He is also ranked the No. 7 recruit in Maryland for 2019.

Penn State had the No. 11 recruiting class in the country and were second-ranked in the Big Ten for 2019, according to 247Sports prior to the start of the game.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a year where they went 9-4. Kentucky defeated Penn State 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl this season.

