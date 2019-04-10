Dwyane Wade's son, Florida high school PG Zaire Wade, had the perfect retirement tribute

With all attention on Dwyane Wade in the Miami Heat’s season finale on Tuesday, a handful of different groups trotted out honorary tributes. There was a touching ad from Budweiser, tributes from fellow players and honorary mentions from the team. Part of that final group including a tribute video from Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, and it was pitch perfect.

The younger Wade has grown up in his father’s shadow in South Florida, eventually rising to his current spot as a high school junior at American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.). Zaire Wade is an uber-talented point guard who already holds one major conference scholarship offer (from Nebraska) and almost sure to get more over the next year.

With a chance to film his personal tribute to his Dad, Zaire Wade opted for an entrance to the arena, where he patted his father’s portrait, a quick trip to the court to re-create one of Dad’s most famous moments, and then a long trek up the arena steps.

Yet it’s what the younger Wade did when he arrived in the stadium loudspeaker booth that really stood out. Here, check it out for yourself:

Of course, the end of one Wade’s career coincides with the other’s taking off. Zaire has steadily earned more recognition as his high school and AAU career has developed. Now he’s ready to take the next step, and his father will finally be free to take it all in.