Dylan Jergens sets Michigan single-season scoring record; just misses career mark

By March 6, 2019

Dylan Jergens set a MHSAA scoring record on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t the one he had been chasing.

The senior from Marcellus Howardsville Christian (St. Joseph County, Mich.) set the single-season scoring record for a boys basketball player with a 27-point night.

But his team’s season came to an end with a 68-56 loss to Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (Mich.) on Tuesday in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

The 6-foot-1 guard finished the season with 971 points, surpassing Mark Brown’s record of 969, which he set in 1984-85 for Hastings High School.

Jergens, who will play at Central Michigan next season, finished his career with 2,782 career points. The record is 2,841 by Mio’s Jay Smith. His point total will put him third all-time in MHSAA history. He’s just behind Brown, who had 2,789 points from 1982-85.

Jergens had four 50-point games this season and finished averaging 40.4 points per game, which is second all time. His 320 career 3-pointers is also second in state history.

