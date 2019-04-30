Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches high school baseball hours after NFL Draft

Like most in the NFL, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spent all of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, not to mention the preceding months, focused on the NFL Draft. It took him fewer than 24 hours to get far away from football, at least metaphorically.

On Sunday, fewer than 24 hours after the NFL Draft wrapped, Eagles coach Doug Pederson was spending quality time while watching high school baseball. As reported by the Press of Atlantic City, Pederson watched his son Joel Pederson compete for the Moorestown (N.J.) High School baseball team at the Al Hedelt Baseball tournament in Atlantic City.

While Pederson was there to see one team, he spent plenty of time with all of the high school teams on site, playing the gracious celebrity role while doubling as a baseball dad.

Pretty cool having Doug Pederson coach of the Philadelphia @Eagles on campus watching his son play in the Al Hedelt Tournament today! Thanks for the taking the time to take a picture with our guys. @OakcrestHS pic.twitter.com/9RaORsFPXa — Oakcrest Baseball (@OakBaseball) April 29, 2019

Moorestown split its two games at the Hedelt tournament, routing Vineland (N.J.) High School 15-5, but falling to King’s Christian, 8-5, in 11 innings.