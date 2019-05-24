Philadelphia Eagles DE Vinny Curry gifts high schoolers haircuts ahead of prom

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. – Vinny Curry has a Super Bowl ring. He has riches. But the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has always remembered his roots in Neptune, N.J. On Thursday, he treated 100 Neptune High School students to a free haircut on him, at the same place he’s gotten his hair cut for almost a decade.

He signed autographs, he posed for photos and he chatted with the kids ahead of Friday night’s prom for Neptune High.

Curry, 30, said he wanted to give the students some help for all of their hard work during the school year.

“You get time to really show off your suit, your haircut, who cut your hair; it really makes your self-esteem at an all-time high,” Curry said, showcasing a broad smile. “I once was walking the streets of Neptune just the way they walked. I’m blessed, I thank God every day.”

Curry, who once was a standout football player for Neptune High School himself, later sat in the chair himself to get a cut at Meet the Barber barbershop, nestled in a shopping center off West Sylvania Avenue. His hair was cut by his longtime barber, Joshua Meekins, who co-owns the shop along with Rahkil Edwards.

"The biggest thing is, growing up in Neptune, is just not forgetting where I come from," Curry said to the Press. He plans to do another event next week for students in Asbury Park, N.J. The students were grateful. And on Thursday, the atmosphere in the barbershop was celebratory. DJ Wallah from the radio station Hot 97 blasted tunes.

“He’s supported Neptune through thick and thin,” said Frederick Reyes-DeLeon, 18, a senior at Neptune High School who plans on entering the Marine Corps.

He posed for a photo along with Curry and his prom date, Angel Blue, 18, also a senior at Neptune.

In addition to the students, a few local fans stopped by. Ryan Blackmore, 33, of Neptune, heard Curry was in town and brought his 17-month-old son, Kyle, clad in an Eagles jersey. “He’s a wonderful guy,” Blackmore said.

“I think it means a lot that he’s coming out because you know he’s giving back to the community, looking out for the kids,” said Gabe Montesclaros, 17, a junior at Neptune High School. “I’m a big Eagles fan myself so it means a lot for him to be giving back to me. I’ve watched him on screen and now I’m seeing him in person.”