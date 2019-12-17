USA Today Sports

Early Signing Period: Top 100 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings for Class of 2020

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

Early Signing Period: Top 100 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings for Class of 2020

Football

Early Signing Period: Top 100 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings for Class of 2020

By December 17, 2019

By: |

With the Early Signing Period upon us, take a look at the nation’s top 100 players according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings.

The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (310 for ESPN, and 260 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).

Check out the top 100 in the gallery below.

, , , , , , , Early Signing Period, Football, Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/early-signing-period-football-recruiting-rankings-commitments-class-2020
Early Signing Period: Top 100 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings for Class of 2020
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.