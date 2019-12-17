Early Signing Period: Top 100 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings for Class of 2020

With the Early Signing Period upon us, take a look at the nation’s top 100 players according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings.

The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (310 for ESPN, and 260 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).

