Early Signing Period: Where do the Chosen 25 players stand      

From Blue Bloods to mid-majors to waiting on NBA petitions, there are currently 10 players in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 that are still undecided on where they’ll suit up next season.

Here’s a look at where each player stands.

1. Cade Cunningham

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Point Forward/ 6-5 / 180

College: Oklahoma State

2. Sharife Cooper

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Point Guard / 6-0 / 155

College: Auburn

3. Jalen Green

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Green has already taken visits to Memphis, Oregon, Auburn and USC, and may squeeze in a visit to UCLA and potentially Fresno State before he announces his decision on Christmas Day.

4. Terrence Clarke

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)

Shooting Guard/ 6-6 / 190

College: Kentucky

5. Jalen Johnson

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Forward / 6-8 / 220

College: Duke

6. Evan Mobley

Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)

Center / 6-11 / 210

College: USC

7. Greg Brown

Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)

Forward / 6-7 / 180

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Brown is down to Kentucky, Texas, Memphis, Auburn and North Carolina, and has visited each school, but on the Longhorns have received an official visit. Brown told USA Today Sports that he plans “to wait until the spring” to decide.

8. Isaiah Todd

Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)

Forward / 6-10 / 200

College: Michigan

9. Ziaire Williams

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Small Forward / 6-7 / 176

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Williams has already taken official visits to USC, North Carolina and Stanford and is considering taking other officials to Oregon and Arizona. Williams’ decision won’t likely come until the spring.

10. Scottie Barnes

Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Forward / 6-7 / 180

College: Florida State

11. Cameron Thomas

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Shooting Guard / 6-3/ 180

College: Uncommitted

The latest: At this point it’s a two-horse race for Thomas between UCLA and LSU, but Auburn remains in the mix. Thomas told USA Today Sports that he could potentially decide during the Early Signing Period, but wouldn’t say for sure. “If I feel like I’m ready I would do it. I just have to see.”

12. Makur Maker

Pacific Academy (Irvine, Calif.)

Center / 6-11 / 230

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Maker’s focus is the NBA. He’s already petitioned the NBA to be allowed to forgo college and enter the draft and is currently waiting on the results of that decision.

13. Jaden Springer

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 170

College: Tennessee

14. Brandon Boston

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180

College: Kentucky

15. Nimari Burnett

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Combo Guard / 6-3 / 190

College: Texas Tech

16. Josh Christopher

Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.)

Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Christopher has already taken an official to Howard and plans to visit Michigan, Missouri, Arizona State, UCLA and potentially Kentucky over the next few months. Expect a spring decision here.

17. Jalen Suggs

Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)

Point Guard / 6-3 / 180

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Suggs has already visited Gonzaga and is also considering Florida, Minnesota, Florida State or going overseas to play professionally. The pro route is a real possibility and for that reason don’t expect a decision until the spring.

18. D.J. Steward

Whitney Young (Chicago)

Point Guard / 6-3 / 160

College: Duke

19. Jaemyn Brakefield

Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

Forward / 6-9 / 170

College: Duke

20. Walker Kessler

Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Ga.)

Center / 6-10 / 220

College: North Carolina

21. Daishen Nix

Trinity International School (Las Vegas)

Point Guard / 6-3 / 190

College: UCLA

22. Isaiah Jackson

Waterford Mott High School (Michigan)

Forward / 6-9 / 185

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Jackson will decide between Kentucky, Syracuse and Alabama on Saturday.

23. Hunter Dickinson

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)

Center / 6-11 / 225

College: Uncommitted

The latest: Dickinson is down to Michigan, Florida State, Duke and Notre Dame and has taken official visits to all four. He could make a decision during the Early Signing Period.

24. Caleb Love

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, Mo.)

Small Forward / 6-3 / 173

College: North Carolina

25. Day’Ron Sharpe

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Forward / 6-9 / 225

College: North Carolina

