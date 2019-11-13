Early Signing Period: Where do the Chosen 25 players stand      

From Blue Bloods to mid-majors to waiting on NBA petitions, there are currently 10 players in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 that are still undecided on where they’ll suit up next season.
Here’s a look at where each player stands.
1. Cade Cunningham
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Point Forward/ 6-5 / 180
College: Oklahoma State
2. Sharife Cooper
McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
Point Guard / 6-0 / 155
College: Auburn
3. Jalen Green
Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Green has already taken visits to Memphis, Oregon, Auburn and USC, and may squeeze in a visit to UCLA and potentially Fresno State before he announces his decision on Christmas Day.
4. Terrence Clarke
Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
Shooting Guard/ 6-6 / 190
College: Kentucky
5. Jalen Johnson
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Forward / 6-8 / 220
College: Duke
6. Evan Mobley
Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)
Center / 6-11 / 210
College: USC
7. Greg Brown
Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Brown is down to Kentucky, Texas, Memphis, Auburn and North Carolina, and has visited each school, but on the Longhorns have received an official visit. Brown told USA Today Sports that he plans “to wait until the spring” to decide.
8. Isaiah Todd
Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)
Forward / 6-10 / 200
College: Michigan
9. Ziaire Williams
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Small Forward / 6-7 / 176
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Williams has already taken official visits to USC, North Carolina and Stanford and is considering taking other officials to Oregon and Arizona. Williams’ decision won’t likely come until the spring.
10. Scottie Barnes
Montverde (Fla.) Academy
Forward / 6-7 / 180
College: Florida State
11. Cameron Thomas
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
Shooting Guard / 6-3/ 180
College: Uncommitted
The latest: At this point it’s a two-horse race for Thomas between UCLA and LSU, but Auburn remains in the mix. Thomas told USA Today Sports that he could potentially decide during the Early Signing Period, but wouldn’t say for sure. “If I feel like I’m ready I would do it. I just have to see.”
12. Makur Maker
Pacific Academy (Irvine, Calif.)
Center / 6-11 / 230
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Maker’s focus is the NBA. He’s already petitioned the NBA to be allowed to forgo college and enter the draft and is currently waiting on the results of that decision.
13. Jaden Springer
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 170
College: Tennessee
14. Brandon Boston
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180
College: Kentucky
15. Nimari Burnett
Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
Combo Guard / 6-3 / 190
College: Texas Tech
16. Josh Christopher
Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.)
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Christopher has already taken an official to Howard and plans to visit Michigan, Missouri, Arizona State, UCLA and potentially Kentucky over the next few months. Expect a spring decision here.
17. Jalen Suggs
Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 180
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Suggs has already visited Gonzaga and is also considering Florida, Minnesota, Florida State or going overseas to play professionally. The pro route is a real possibility and for that reason don’t expect a decision until the spring.
18. D.J. Steward
Whitney Young (Chicago)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 160
College: Duke
19. Jaemyn Brakefield
Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
Forward / 6-9 / 170
College: Duke
20. Walker Kessler
Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Ga.)
Center / 6-10 / 220
College: North Carolina
21. Daishen Nix
Trinity International School (Las Vegas)
Point Guard / 6-3 / 190
College: UCLA
22. Isaiah Jackson
Waterford Mott High School (Michigan)
Forward / 6-9 / 185
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Jackson will decide between Kentucky, Syracuse and Alabama on Saturday.
23. Hunter Dickinson
DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
Center / 6-11 / 225
College: Uncommitted
The latest: Dickinson is down to Michigan, Florida State, Duke and Notre Dame and has taken official visits to all four. He could make a decision during the Early Signing Period.
24. Caleb Love
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, Mo.)
Small Forward / 6-3 / 173
College: North Carolina
25. Day’Ron Sharpe
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Forward / 6-9 / 225
College: North Carolina
