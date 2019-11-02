East St. Louis (Illinois) Tyler Macon provides dual threat, wins Week 10 Top Star

On the ground or in the air, it doesn’t matter, Tyler Macon can do it all.

Behind center for East St. Louis (Illinois), Macon finished with three rushing touchdowns and two passing to lead the Flyers past Naperville (Illinois) Central 65-21.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Week 10 Top Star

That performance helped earn him 13,851 votes and 44.31% of the tally to help take home the Week 10 Top Star honor.

Macon helped his team move to 9-0. East St. Louis is ranked No. 4 in the Midwest Regional Rankings this week.

Macon’s versatility stemmed from his ability to run the offense through rushing and passing. The second-place finisher in Top Star this week also showcased versatility — on offense and defense.

Mission Viejo’s (California) Easton Mascarenas intercepted a pass and ran it back for a 54-yard score. He also had a rushing touchdown on offense. Mascarenas’ strong game led to Mission Viejo clinching a share of its league championship title by beating San Clemente (California) 38-6. Mascarenas tallied 10,295 votes for 32.94% of the total.

Mission Viejo has gone 9-0 so far. The team is ranked No. 9 in the West Regional Rankings this week.

Wayzata’s (Plymouth, Minnesota) Christian Vasser finished third in the top star voting this week. Vasser had three touchdowns to help the Trojans take down Eastview (Minnesota) 35-7. Wayzata came in at No. 9 in the Midwest Rankings this week. The team is 9-0.

Manheim Township’s (Pennsylvania) Harrison Kirk and Bergen Catholic’s (Oradell, New Jersey) Ryan Butler rounded out the top five of the Top Star voting this week.