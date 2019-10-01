Eastern takes No. 1 spot in Super 25 Girls Soccer; 9 teams enter rankings

With McDonogh’s first loss of the season, there is a new No. 1 team in the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings.

Eastern, the undefeated team from Vorhees, New Jersey, has attained that top spot.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 6

McDonogh, who suffered its first defeat of the season, dropped to No. 21 in the national rankings. With that demotion, very nearly every team in the rankings changed spots.

But this team wasn’t the only major school to lose since the last release. There are nine new teams in the Super 25, led by Londonderry (New Hampshire), who is No. 15.

Mercy, the Baltimore team that took down McDonogh, is a spot behind at No. 16. The other new teams that enter in the teens are Sutherland (Pittsford, New York) and Cibola of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Pennridge (Perkasie, Pennsylvania) comes in at 20 while Camden Hills

(Rockport, Maine), Puyallup (Washington), Smithtown West (New York) and Sacred Heart (Louisville, Kentucky) round out the Super 25.

Among teams that made major jumps are Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas), who moved from No. 11 to No. 5; Syosset, the New York team that leapt from No. 23 to No. 12; and Cumberland Valley in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, which moved from No. 21 up to No. 14.