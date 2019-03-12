Eight Super 25 teams will vie for the GEICO Nationals crown

The field for GEICO Nationals, which runs from April 4-6 at Christ the King High School (Middle Village, N.Y.), is set; all eight teams are ranked in the USA Today Super 25, including six of the top 10.

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) is the No. 1 overall seed and will face a hot University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) squad that is coming off a state title.

That will pit Sharks forward Vernon Carey Jr., a Duke signee, against Lakers forward Isaiah Stewart, a Washington signee.

McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) will enter GEICO Nationals as a No. 2 seed, but the Indians will be severely depleted after all five of their starters told USA Today Sports that they were skipping the tournament to take care of prior obligations and prepare for the “next steps.”

Checkout the day one schedule below (All games will be televised on ESPNU):

12 p.m. – No. 7 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) vs. McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.)

2 p.m. – No. 6 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) vs. No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) Academy

4 p.m. – No. 8 University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) vs. No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)

6 p.m. – No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) vs. No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY