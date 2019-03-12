USA Today Sports

Eight Super 25 teams will vie for the GEICO Nationals crown

Eight Super 25 teams will vie for the GEICO Nationals crown

Boys Basketball

Eight Super 25 teams will vie for the GEICO Nationals crown

By March 11, 2019

By: |

The field for GEICO Nationals, which runs from April 4-6 at Christ the King High School (Middle Village, N.Y.), is set; all eight teams are ranked in the USA Today Super 25, including six of the top 10.

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) is the No. 1 overall seed and will face a hot University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) squad that is coming off a state title.

That will pit Sharks forward Vernon Carey Jr., a Duke signee, against Lakers forward Isaiah Stewart, a Washington signee.

McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) will enter GEICO Nationals as a No. 2 seed, but the Indians will be severely depleted after all five of their starters told USA Today Sports that they were skipping the tournament to take care of prior obligations and prepare for the “next steps.”

Checkout the day one schedule below (All games will be televised on ESPNU):

12 p.m. – No. 7 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) vs. McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.)

2 p.m. – No. 6 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) vs. No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) Academy

4 p.m. – No. 8 University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) vs. No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)

6 p.m. – No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) vs. No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Geico High School Nationals, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/eight-super-25-teams-will-vie-for-the-geico-nationals-crown
Eight Super 25 teams will vie for the GEICO Nationals crown
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.