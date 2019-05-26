USA Today Sports

Four-star WR E.J. Williams announces top seven schools

Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Four-star WR E.J. Williams announces top seven schools

Football

Four-star WR E.J. Williams announces top seven schools

By May 26, 2019

By: |

E.J. Williams, one of the best wide receivers in the country, announced his top seven schools Sunday morning.

E.J. Williams (Photo: 247Sports)

The four-star wide receiver tweeted a graphic that said he is considering Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

As a senior at Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.), Williams posted 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns, according to The Spun.

He also scored a touchdown in the state championship, according to OA Now.

On Williams’ 247Sports composite, he is listed as the No. 93 player in the country and No. 19 wide receiver. He is the third-highest ranked Alabama high school player in the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a good route runner who shows strong abilities to get the ball over a defender.

In March, Williams attended Nike’s The Opening regional camp. He graded in the 99th percentile, according to OA Now, with a rating of 111.84.

As Williams continues grappling with his future, the big question remains: Will he stay home in Alabama? Or might he even leave the SEC altogether?

, , , , , , , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/ej-williams-announces-top-seven-schools
Four-star WR E.J. Williams announces top seven schools

Where will top-20 wide receiver E.J. Williams go?

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.