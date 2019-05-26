Four-star WR E.J. Williams announces top seven schools

E.J. Williams, one of the best wide receivers in the country, announced his top seven schools Sunday morning.

The four-star wide receiver tweeted a graphic that said he is considering Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

As a senior at Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.), Williams posted 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns, according to The Spun.

He also scored a touchdown in the state championship, according to OA Now.

On Williams’ 247Sports composite, he is listed as the No. 93 player in the country and No. 19 wide receiver. He is the third-highest ranked Alabama high school player in the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a good route runner who shows strong abilities to get the ball over a defender.

In March, Williams attended Nike’s The Opening regional camp. He graded in the 99th percentile, according to OA Now, with a rating of 111.84.

As Williams continues grappling with his future, the big question remains: Will he stay home in Alabama? Or might he even leave the SEC altogether?