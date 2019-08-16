Eastwood (El Paso), Plano football game back on after cancellation due to safety concerns following mass shooting

The Eastwood Troopers and Plano High School football teams will play after all.

Plano ISD superintendent Sara Bonser announced the move during a news conference on Friday in Plano.

The new date for the matchup will be 6 p.m. (MDT) Sept. 5 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Friday afternoon it was announced both schools will play a day after the Plano Independent School District announced it was canceling a non-district high school game with Eastwood.

The game was scheduled for Sept. 6 and was to be played in Plano. But Plano ISD cited safety concerns and decided to cancel the game in a release on Thursday. Ysleta ISD offered to play the game in El Paso or at a neutral site and Plano ISD refused.

Bonser said that Frisco ISD reached out to her about hosting the game at the Ford Center during the news conference.

It is the second straight year Eastwood is slated to play at Plano.