Elise Williams named Week 7 Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star

Welcome back to the Super 25, Wakefield.

The same week the high school out of Raleigh, N.C. earned a spot back into the Super 25, one of the key contributors to the season was voted Super 25 Top Star of the week by fans.

Elise Williams, a sophomore forward, won for her 18-point, 4-rebound, 4-steal performance in a Jan. 18 win. In that game, she shot 67 percent from the field.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star voting

Super 25: Girls basketball rankings

Williams garnered 12,255 votes, making a push over the final couple days to leap into first. She finished with more than 41 percent of the final vote.

She overcame Koi Love of Miami Country Day School, who led during the week. Love’s 10,393 votes, about 35 percent of the total, were just shy of Williams’ output.

Canton McKinley (Ohio) guard Kyla Foster and Hamilton Southeastern guard Sydney Parrish (Fishers, Ind.) posted nearly identical numbers as Foster outpaced her by less than 100 votes to finish in third.

The Wakefield Wolverines (17-1) have won all seven games since falling in the John Wall Holiday Tournament. Their next game is Tuesday.