Elite center Mark Williams will transfer to IMG Academy

In his latest USA Today blog, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) point guard Jaden Springer said that the Ascenders have “some guys coming in that are gonna help us a lot.”

Now it’s become clear about what Springer, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, was referring to with Mark Williams, a 7-foot center, announcing that he will transfer to IMG for his senior year.

“I want to thank all of the Norfolk (Virginia) Academy community for everything they’ve done for me,” Williams said. “My memories there won’t be forgotten, as I’ll always be a Bulldog for life. With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I’ll be attending IMG Academy for my senior year.”

Williams had a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam last week, averaging 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and two blocks a game to lead Boo Williams (Virginia) to the Final Four.

That kind of production has everyone from Duke to UCLA to Ohio State, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

The Ascenders are the reigning GEICO Nationals champions and subsequently finished at No. 1 in the final Super 25 rankings last season.

Before Williams’ announcement, IMG was sitting at No. 1 in USA Today’s Way Too Early Super 25 for next season.

He’ll join Springer, Noah Farrakhan, a four-star point guard, and Jarace Walker, widely regarded as a top five prospect in the 2022 class.

