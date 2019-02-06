Elite defensive back Kaiir Elam signs with Florida

The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.) defensive back Kaiir Elam ended his recruitment, picking Florida over Colorado, Georgia and Miami live on ESPNU’s National Signing Day Special show.

Top CB Kaiir Elam is joining FLORIDA 🤫 @Easymoney_Kai pic.twitter.com/KUdyYNj9K0 — Overtime (@overtime) February 6, 2019

Elam’s signature adds to Florida’s stellar class, which ranks among the top 10 in the country.

Elam’s uncle Matt Elam was an All-American safety for the Gators.

Over the past three seasons, Elam racked up 48 tackles and eight interceptions. This past season he had 17 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY