Elite forward Henry Coleman breaks down his top five

The good news for Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Virginia) forward Henry Coleman is that, as one of the top high school basketball players in the country, he’s got his massive list of college suitors down to a more workable five: N.C. State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Michigan.

RELATED: Evan Mobley commits to USC

The part that still seems a bit daunting for Coleman is that the recent process of elimination made him come to the realization that, at some point in the near future, he’ll actually have to pick just one school.

“That’s gonna be hard,” Coleman said. “This was a tough five.”

To illustrate that point, Coleman broke down what he likes about each school as he begins to lock in dates for visits.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

Duke

“Coach K and I have talked about my role and how I can come there a be a leader and help them win a championship. He said I can have a role like a Matt Jones or a Justise Winslow. Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach have stayed in touch with me and I have talked to them a lot over the past couple weeks.”

Michigan

“I like what Coach Howard is starting and how they could be back on top really quick because he is a guy who knows basketball inside and out.”

Virginia Tech

“They have been on me from the very start. Coach Webster was one of the first to offer me. I like what Coach Young is bringing in and what type of culture he has created. They see me as a wing in their system.”

Ohio State

“They have really spent time making me a priority texting and calling me a lot. I like what Coach Holtmann has done over the last couple years and they see me coming in and having a major role.”

N.C. State

“Coach Keatts and Coach Johnson have both been on me from the very start and really love what I can do on and off the court. They say that I can be a guy who really changes the culture for N.C. State.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY