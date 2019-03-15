Mars Reel Chronicles: Elite freshman Skyy Clark, younger brother ZZ chasing big dreams

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has a nickname for Skyy Clark.

“He gifted Skyy with the nickname Hibachi,” Kenny Clark (Skyy’s father) said.

“Hibachi Grill, get it… It catches heat right?” Gil said in reply.

Skyy Clark is quickly becoming one of the top freshmen in the country. He recently wrapped up his first year of varsity basketball at Heritage Christian School in Southern California. For his efforts, Clark was named the Olympic League Defensive MVP.

Clark was also honored by being one of the few freshman in the nation to receive an invitation to the Team USA Minicamp during Final Four weekend in Minneapolis.

Congratulations to Skyy Clark on being selected the Olympic league Defensive MVP. Starting at PG and helping the Warriors secure a league title while leading the league in steals and being an outstanding defender. #itsgreattobeaheritagewarrior @heritage_sports @HCSwarriors pic.twitter.com/pdUdk6WTG7 — Heritage Basketball (@HeritageBBall) March 1, 2019

Skyy comes from an athletic family. His father, Kenny Clark, was a 3-year pro in the NFL playing wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Kenny’s cousin is none other than longtime Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper. Former 4-year NFL wide receiver Steve Rhem is also Skyy’s uncle.

While Skyy may have picked the hardwood over the turf, the young athlete is still well on his way to a bright future. Skyy’s younger brother, Zachiah “ZZ” Clark, is also hoping to make a name for himself on the court. ZZ is only in 7th grade, but he often trains with his brother as he enhances his skills.

“Whatever his brother’s learning at 15 or 16… ZZ’s learning at 13,” Gilbert Arenas said.

