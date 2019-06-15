Elite point guard Daeshun Ruffin reopens his recruitment

Eleven days after he decided to end his recruitment and commit to Auburn, Callaway High School (Jackson, Mississippi) point guard Daeshun Ruffin has had a change of heart, reopening his recruitment Friday night.

“I thought about it and talked it over with my family and I really want to experience the whole process of my recruitment,” Ruffin told USA Today Sports. “I just think I rushed it a little bit. I want to see different schools and get to know the staffs and go from there.”

RELATED: Daeshun Ruffin earning his respect this summer

Ruffin said that he was still considering the Tigers, but as of right now he has all schools “on an even level.”

The news of his decommitment makes Ruffin one of the hottest commodities in the 2021 class.

This summer, Ruffin is sitting at sitting at No. 2 overall in scoring in the Nike EYBL, averaging 25.8 points a game to go along with 5.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for MEBO Team Hood (Mississippi).

Ruffin’s 51-point outing against Renaissance (New York) was arguably the performance of the Nike EYBL, which most consider the toughest league of the three shoe circuits.

RELATED: USA Today Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

“I just feel like I have been working really hard and I owe it to myself to see everything,” Ruffin said. “I still love Coach (Bruce) Pearl and the whole staff, but I’m just a junior and I have a long way to go so I want to slow down and take my time with this process.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY