Elite receiver Gary Bryant Jr. shuts down rumors of being a USC lean, sets decision date

FRISCO, TEXAS – Centennial High School (Corona, California) wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. knows when he just doesn’t know who.

Bryant has set his decision date for Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, now he’s just got to figure out which school he’ll mention to the nationally televised audience six months from now.

“Now that, I have no idea about,” said Bryant, a rising senior. “I’ve got a long way to go with that.”

Bryant has already taken an official to Oklahoma and has other officials set up for USC (Nov. 28), Washington (Sept. 29) and Arizona State (Dec. 3).

He chalked up rumors of him being a USC lean to his proximity to the Trojans.

“People say that because I live there, and I’ve been there the most because I live there,” Bryant said. “But, no, I’m not leaning anywhere. I, honestly, don’t know where I’m going. I can’t know until I take my visits.”

Bryant had a strong showing at The Opening this week, clocking a 4.46-second 40-yard dash time, a 4.19-second shuttle run and a 38-inch vertical leap.

All three numbers were up from Bryant’s showing at The Opening regional in the spring.

“I’m excited about that,” Bryant said. “I’m all about improvement and when you can look and see the actual improvement in the numbers that just shows me that the hard work is paying off. Now I’ll just have to get the numbers even higher.”

