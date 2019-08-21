Elite running back Sevion Morrison commits to Nebraska

Sevion Morrison skipped football in the seventh and eighth grades to focus on basketball but decided to return to the gridiron as a freshman, a move that changed the trajectory of his life.

Last season, as a junior, the Edison Prep School (Tulsa, Oklahoma) running back racked up 2,728 rushing yards, 37 touchdowns and 3,100 all-purpose yards.

Subsequently, more than 20 Division I offers followed suit.

On Wednesday, Morrison went with the school who struck first, picking Nebraska over Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Washington and others.

“It feels good to have this decision out of the way,” Morrison said. “I loved the family atmosphere there, and I really feel like they believe in me. That’s where I’m supposed to be.”

Morrison said “one of the best” things about now being committed was the release of pressure.

“It’s a lot when you’re trying to make this big a decision,” Morrison said. “It wasn’t easy, but I feel like I took my time and picked the place where I was the most comfortable and had the best situation for me.”

Morrison is the Cornhuskers’ ninth commit from the 2020 class thus far.

