Elite wing Josh Hall thriving after decision to reclassify

It’s not that Josh Hall questioned his abilities, he just wasn’t expecting to have the opportunity to display his skills in such a big way.

So, no, Hall doesn’t mind admitting that he never foresaw any of this happening.

Sure, he’s heard the rumblings, from more players than he can count, about the Nike EYBL being the most grueling of the three shoe circuit leagues, and when his regular team, Team Loaded (North Carolina), took the weekend off, Hall decided to see what all the fuss was about.

RELATED: Sharife Cooper dominating as the No. 1 player

“We weren’t playing and CP3 wanted me to come so I just went,” Hall said. “I was mostly just going for the experience, but I didn’t know I was gonna get all the minutes I got.”

Hall seized his moment, averaging 30 points a game in the Indianapolis session.

“That’s a big stage,” Hall said. “But once I got out there it was just basketball. I know that I can play on any circuit. I’m confident in that.”

The mentality makes sense for a player who averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Moravian Prep (Hickory, North Carolina) this season, strong enough numbers to earn a handful of Division I offers.

Still, Hall made the decision to give himself an extra year, reclassifying from 2019 to 2020, in order to “improve on little parts of my game.”

“I just felt like it was right move for me as a player,” Hall said. “It wasn’t for bigger colleges to start recruiting me, even though that happened.”

Hall said he plans “to take a few visits” this month then plans to cut his list down shortly thereafter.

RELATED: R.J. Hampton’s decision to go overseas impacts other elite recruits

“I’m just taking it all in right now,” Hall said. “This is always how I saw my recruitment going so I’m happy with where things are at. It just makes me want to work harder though.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY