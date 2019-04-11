Elvis Grbac connects with Cleveland roots as high school AD and football coach at alma mater

Despite starting as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Elvis Grbac never lost his Cleveland roots. Now he’s embracing them as a high school football coach.

As reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Grbac has been named as the new athletic director and football coach at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School (Cleveland, Ohio). Grbac is a graduate of St. Joseph and was inducted into the school’s first class of its Hall of Champions, in 2015.

The combined role with VASJ places Grbac firmly in control of the school’s football program and athletic budget. Holding the purse strings doesn’t mean that Grbac will necessarily favor his own program, however; the former NFL star was a regional standout in both football and basketball when he was in high school.

Now Grbac is back on the sidelines after being a part of the coaching staff for the St. Ignatius’ 2011 state championship team.