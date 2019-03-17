Emoni Bates after state title victory: 'I've got three more to win'

Emoni Bates put a bow on his stellar freshman season on Saturday after leading Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state title in history with a 64-62 win over No. 1 ranked U-D Jesuit.

The state championship wraps up one of the best freshman seasons ever to be played in the state of Michigan. In the state championship game, he scored 23 points. In the semifinal vs. Howell, he scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

VIDEO: Ypsilanti Lincoln wins championship on buzzer-beater

Going into Saturday’s final game, Bates was averaging 29.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

So what’s next for Bates?

The No. 1 freshman recruit in the country will likely be approached by prep schools. Many players in the state have gone that route.

Is that something he will do?

“I’ve got three more to win,” he told reporters after Saturday’s win.

When asked in which state he will win those championships, Bates said:

“Here. I’m not leaving. Everybody keeps asking if I’m leaving. I’m staying home.”

Could Bates lead Lincoln to four straight titles? If he did, it would be the first time in Division 1/Class A history that one team won four straight.

River Rouge is the only school in state history to win four straight (1969-72 and 1961-65). That was in Division 2/Class B.