Eric Dixon picked as Week 10 Super 25 Boys' Basketball Top Star

Eric Dixon, a boy’s basketball player for Abington (Pa.), has been selected as the week 10 top star.

Dixon scored 26 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked six shots in a 69-60 victory over Cheltenham on Feb. 7.

For his performance on Feb. 7, Dixon earned 9,444 votes in the top star voting. Jamal West, a player on St. Frances Academy (Md.) and the next closest person in the voting, had 8,271 votes. Dixon accounted for over 37 percent of the total votes, while West garnered over 32 percent in total.

Moses Moody of Montverde (Fla.) Academy finished third in the voting, Dalton Waldron of Chaparral (Colo.) finished fourth and Courtland Moffatt of Centennial (Corona, Calif.) came in fifth.

Abington entered the Super 25 National rankings this week at No. 24. The team has gone 23-1 so far.