Four-star DT Eric Taylor, from Ala., commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers may not be perfect at keeping their in-state talent within the grips of their program right now, but that doesn’t mean their recruiting efforts are struggling. Instead, they’ll pulling plenty of stars from opposing territory.

The latest LSU commit to come from enemy territory is Eric Taylor, a four-star defensive tackle from Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) High School.

Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior lineman, picked the Tigers from among 24 total scholarship offers. That includes from national powers like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others.

Taylor’s commitment came just days after he and his mother took an official visit to the LSU campus over the weekend. He had previously taken unofficial visits to both LSU and Georgia Tech, while also attending college camps at Kentucky and Georgia Tech, not to mention junior day events at Alabama and Florida State.

For Taylor, the decision to join the Tigers appears to be driven in no small part by his comfort and that of his mother. LSU is certainly close enough to Trussville, Ala. for Taylor’s mother to attend plenty of her son’s future games.

Taylor is LSU’s 19th commitment in the Class of 2020, three of whom are listed as defensive tackles. Tayor is the highest rated among that trio, though given LSU’s recruiting prowess and index, no one would be shocked if a fourth came through to join the Baton Rouge crowd before National Signing Day, too.