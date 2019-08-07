Ethan Pouncey, four-star Fla. CB, picks Texas as latest fuel in Longhorns' recruiting rise

Apparently the rumors of the premature demise of Tom Herman’s recruiting touch were greatly exaggerated.

On Tuesday, Herman and his Longhorns added a commitment from a four-star cornerback from Florida. Ethan Pouncey, a top-10 cornerback prospect and top-30 overall recruit in the state of Florida — per 247Sports — picked the Longhorns on Tuesday night, announcing his commitment in a Tweet. His decision was a big one for Texas, giving the Longhorns a second cornerback commit in the Class of 2020 and pushing the Longhorns in front of Oklahoma in the Big XII recruiting class rankings in one fell swoop.

The Longhorns had a built-in edge on Pouncey because his older brother, Jordan Pouncey, is currently a Longhorns wide receiver. Still, Auburn and other programs were also considered to have a great shot at landing the versatile, 6-foot-1, 160 pound prospect.

Considering the fact that Pouncey also held scholarship offers from national finalists Auburn and Clemson, among others.

No matter. The Winter Park (Fla.) High School star had his heart set on Texas, so Texas it would be.

Words cannot describe this feeling. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at the next level but I have found my home. 🤘🏾#Dreams2Reality #HookEm @cmitchell2284 @_pouncey @BCarringtonUT @washjwash pic.twitter.com/yaFP7Tw83p — EVP (@EthanPouncey) August 7, 2019

As for his ability to compete at the next level, just check out the stats Pouncey put up as a junior:

— 43 tackles

— 21 pass breakups

— 8 interceptions

— 3 interception returns for touchdown

That’s some junior season. And now with his recruiting done and dusted, Pouncey gets to focus on improving again full-time as a senior.