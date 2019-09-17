USA Today Sports

Four-star swingman Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State

Photo: 247Sports

Four-star swingman Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State

Boys Basketball

Four-star swingman Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State

By September 17, 2019

By: |

Ohio State landed its first basketball pledge of the Class of 2020, and he’s a potential game changer.

Eugene Brown committed to the Buckeyes ahead of in-state Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Texas A&M. The Decatur (Ga.) Southwest High School star visited Ohio State over the weekend them promptly cancelled the remainder of his scheduled visits and committed to coach Chris Holtmann.

“They were a great fit because as I was hanging around the players I noticed that they were all like-minded people who wanted to get better and play as a team,” Brown told 247Sports. “There is an amazing opportunity for me to come in and play big minutes due to the fact that they have no one like me in their roster — a long, athletic, scoring, shooting wing.”

It’s clear that opportunity and Holtmann’s staff both played a major role in Brown’s commitment. Now the 6-foot-6, 185-pounder is primed for a senior season free from the distractions of recruiting, with the goal of further developing an elite scoring touch that could put him in contention to make a true impact as a college freshman.

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/eugene-brown-commits-ohio-state-4-star
Four-star swingman Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.