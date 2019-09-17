Four-star swingman Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State

Ohio State landed its first basketball pledge of the Class of 2020, and he’s a potential game changer.

Eugene Brown committed to the Buckeyes ahead of in-state Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Texas A&M. The Decatur (Ga.) Southwest High School star visited Ohio State over the weekend them promptly cancelled the remainder of his scheduled visits and committed to coach Chris Holtmann.

“They were a great fit because as I was hanging around the players I noticed that they were all like-minded people who wanted to get better and play as a team,” Brown told 247Sports. “There is an amazing opportunity for me to come in and play big minutes due to the fact that they have no one like me in their roster — a long, athletic, scoring, shooting wing.”

It’s clear that opportunity and Holtmann’s staff both played a major role in Brown’s commitment. Now the 6-foot-6, 185-pounder is primed for a senior season free from the distractions of recruiting, with the goal of further developing an elite scoring touch that could put him in contention to make a true impact as a college freshman.