Evan Mobley commits to USC, joins father and brother

Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

By August 5, 2019

Rancho Christian School (Temecula, California) forward Evan Mobley ended his recruitment Monday, picking USC over Washington, UCLA, San Diego State and Stanford, among others.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

It was a forgone conclusion that Mobley would play for the Trojans since his father Eric Mobley is an assistant there and his brother Isaiah Mobley is beginning his freshman year with the Trojans.

Last season, Evan averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks a game for Rancho Christian. He’s collected two gold medals with USA Basketball and checks in at No. 2 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

Mobley is arguably the most versatile player in the country with the ability to handle the ball, score in the paint and control the game defensively. His insertion into the Trojans’ lineup will make them a favorite to win the Pac-12 and will likely lure other elite recruits to Los Angeles.

Mobley is the Trojans’ first commit from the 2020 class.

