Evan Mobley 'taking souls': 2020 star blocks, dunks on James Wiseman

Two of the top prospects over the next two years battled on Friday in Tennessee.

The 2020 star got the better of his elder.

Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) center Evan Mobley, No. 1 in the 2020 Chosen 25, threw down a thunderous dunk over 2019 Chosen 25 No. 5 player James Wiseman, a center from Memphis East (Tenn.).

BOYS BASKETBALL CHOSEN 25: 2019 | 2020

Mobley received the pass at the arc on the right side of the court. As he began dribbling in with his right hand, Wiseman stepped into the paint to contest him.

Wiseman, who is 7 feet tall and has a 7-foot-6 wingspan, according to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels, leaped to meet Mobley. But the lengthy, crafted junior switched to his left hand as he gathered the ball.

“Evan Mobley taking souls here tonight!!” @tedemrich with the great call as Evan Mobley CANNOT be stopped 💪@evan_mobley7 @rchshoops pic.twitter.com/8u569t1n2A — Who’s Next (@WhosNextHS) January 12, 2019

ESPN announcers Ted Emrich’s wonderful call: “Evan Mobley taking souls here tonight!”

Mobley was battling Wiseman hard all night. This dunk, in the fourth quarter, was a big offensive display. He also showed his strength on the defensive side in the first quarter.

Wiseman grabbed an offensive rebound but the ball was ripped away by Mobley as he went up for the put-back.

Oh my 😳 #1 junior Evan Mobley blocks #1 senior James Wiseman down low!@evan_mobley7 @rchshoops pic.twitter.com/gtBxxUe2sc — Who’s Next (@WhosNextHS) January 12, 2019

Mobley finished with 13 points. His older brother, Isaiah Mobley — No. 24 on the 2019 Chosen 25 and a USC signee — finished with 15 points.

But the team was led in scoring by Dominick Harris, a four-star guard committed to Gonzaga, who put up 27 points to help Rancho Christian defeat Memphis 66-56.

His scoring outburst was punctuated by dunk over Wiseman, who was rotating over to help off Mobley.

It ended up No. 1 on SportsCenter’s top plays.