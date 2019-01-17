Previewing every team in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

The 2019 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions tips off on Thursday in Springfield, Missouri on the Missouri State University campus.

Here’s a preview of every team in the field.

McEachern (GA) 15-0

McEachern will enter the tournament after taking the title at the City of Palms Classic and posting statement wins over Findlay Prep and Imhotep Charter at the Cancer Research Classic. The Indians are still undefeated and hold wins over numerous Top 10 teams in the country. McEachern checked-in at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Super 25 rankings.

Isaac Okoro is the team’s do-it-all player. Okoro can handle the ball, post up defenders and spot up for corner threes. He’s considered the 38th-ranked player in the Class of 2019 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Okoro is the guy who wants to bring down the hammer and loves posterizing his defenders. His defense also gets heavily overlooked. His opponents routinely score below their averages under his watchful eye.

The 6-foot-5, 200-lb small forward will take his talents to Auburn next season.

Point guard Sharife Cooper is one of the most exciting and flashy players in all of basketball, regardless of class. Cooper is not the biggest guard, but he is extremely quick and explosive off the dribble. Making his way to the paint and then dishing to open teammates for open threes is his specialty.

Still, don’t mistake Cooper’s smaller frame as being a weakness. The 6-foot Chosen 25 junior finishes through contact with the best of them.

Cooper produces highlights on a nightly basis. He will be one of the main draws for fans and college coaches at this year’s Tournament of Champions. He currently holds offers from a multitude of schools with Auburn and Kentucky following him closely.

One more important puzzle piece for McEachern’s success is Jared Jones.

Jones is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound center committed to Northwestern. He is very fundamentally sound; he makes the right plays at the right times and does the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

At most other schools he would be the top option, but Jones has welcomed his role at McEachern and will do whatever his team needs to win.