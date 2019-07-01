Ex-fencing coach convicted in attempted molestation of a minor

A former fencing coach and physical education instructor is facing up to seven-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of an attempted molestation of a child.

Once an employee at Caddo Magnet High School (Shreveport, Louisiana), Sharron Settlemire will be sentenced on July 3 for the crime she committed approximately 17 years ago, WWL-TV reported. She retired from Caddo Magnet in 2002.

Settlemire was arrested in 2017 after the victim, now 33, came forward. The victim was 16 at the time of the incident, KTAL-TV reported.