Ex-football player killed after unlawfully entering Kentucky home

A former high school football player, whose coach said he “wanted to make you laugh by any means possible,” has died.

The News-Enterprise reported that Kobie Long, a former North Hardin (Radcliff, Kentucky) High School football player, unlawfully entered a home alongside another man in Kentucky and Long was shot and killed Sunday.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross told the News-Enterprise that there was “evidence they kicked the front door down to get into the residence.”

Long played center for the Trojans and was a two-year starter before graduating in 2017.