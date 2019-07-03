'Family environment' a big factor in De'Arre McDonald's commitment to Ole Miss

De’Arre McDonald, a four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro, Tenn., committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday, giving the Rebels their fourth four-star commitment and 21st overall commitment for the Class of 2020.

At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, McDonald is ranked as the No. 28 cornerback in the country and the No. 12 player in Tennessee for this recruiting class by the 247 Sports composite rankings. McDonald announced his commitment in a YouTube video, choosing Ole Miss over Virginia Tech, Kentucky and South Carolina among other schools.

McDonald is the second cornerback Ole Miss has received a commitment from in this recruiting cycle, joining Jones College product Lakevias Daniel. He’s also Ole Miss’ second commitment from Tennessee, joining 3-star lineman Luke Shouse.

Ole Miss has received 16 commitments for the Class of 2020 since June 1, including all four of its four-star commits. McDonald joins safety Eric Reed, defensive tackle Josaih Hayes and quarterback Robby Ashfordas the Rebels’ four-star commits, and that’s not counting wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine who was listed as a four-star when he committed before being re-classified as a three-star.

The Rebels’ recruiting class ranks No. 16 nationally and No. 8 among SEC schools after the McDonald commitment.

According to the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, McDonald intercepted six passes and broke up seven more as a junior in 2018, earning first-team all-area honors and helping lead Oakland High School to a 6A state championship victory.

“After going [to Oxford] a few times, I just realized that everything there was just great,” McDonald said to the Daily News Journal. “I got into the whole school. It felt like a family environment. After talking to coaches and going to camp there, it just stood out more than the rest.”