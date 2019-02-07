FAU football coach Lane Kiffin tweeted a scholarship offer to a six-month old

First off, a disclaimer: We get that this was a joke. It was a good joke, a self-deprecating joke, and because of that it deserves to be recognized.

Let it be known that Lane Kiffin gets his reputation, and he is willing to make fun of himself, and it.

On National Signing Day, Kiffin was sent a tweet introducing him to a 6-month old baby who already weighed in at 22 pounds. Allegedly, the child is the largest born at a hospital in Charleston, S.C. The child’s parent said with his size, they should consider a spot on the line.

And Kiffin sent him an offer via social media. Really.

Look, there’s no way a scholarship offer presented to a six-month old is committable, nor that it would hold up. It’s a virtual impossibility that Kiffin will even be coaching at FAU in 17 years. Heck, it’s likely he may not be coaching anywhere then.

Still, Kiffin sending the baby an offer is an overt reference to his own reputation for ‘crootin’ them young, dating back to his at the time groundbreaking scholarship offer to middle school quarterback David Sills.

Obviously, they don’t get much younger than six months old unless you’re in the delivery room which … wait a minute, Kiffin was there recently, too! Maybe he had other motives than just supporting a member of his Class of 2019?

Give Kiffin this, in comedy and earnest coaching, he’s keeping himself ahead of the curve.