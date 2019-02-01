FAU football coach Lane Kiffin visited a recruit in the hospital maternity ward

Say this for Lane Kiffin: The man’s hustle knows no bounds.

Kiffin, the head football coach at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), spent part of his Wednesday in a hospital maternity ward. He wasn’t there to welcome a new child of his own, or a relative. He was there to support a recruit who was welcoming his first child.

The visit by the Owls head coach was outed by Lake Weir (Fla.) High School football coach Knox Robinson, who said Kiffin’s visit to the maternity ward was very much appreciated.

Love him or hate him @Lane_Kiffin came to the maternity ward to see one of his recruits who just had a baby and talked to him about real life stuff. Not football. Coach Kiffin is a genuine guy and we appreciated having him around today! pic.twitter.com/bM08DJVWtR — Knox Robinson (@CoachRobLW) January 30, 2019

Kiffin came to the hospital prepared. Blue celebratory balloon. A supportive shoulder. And an FAU visor, of course.

No one has identified the name of the recruit yet, which is all for the best given a family’s right to privacy. Given that we know the player is coming from Lake Weir, it’s highly likely one of these three players, two of whom are known to have offers from FAU.

We don’t know whether Kiffin’s paternal recruiting tactic will land him another prospect in the final days before National Signing Day. What we do know is that he certainly pushed the boat all the way out.