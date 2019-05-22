Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels commits to the Huskies

In late March at the McDonald’s All American Game, La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, a Washington signee, told USA Today Sports that priority No. 1 for him on the recruiting front was Federal Way (Wash.) High School forward Jaden McDaniels.
Late Tuesday night Stewart’s hard worked paid off; McDaniels picked the Huskies over Kentucky.
— Jmac (@Jmcdaniels7) May 22, 2019
McDaniels, who is ranked No. 6 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, averaged 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for Federal Way last season.
He and Stewart, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the Chosen 25, will form one of the most dynamic duos in college basketball next season with McDaniels’ versatility on the wing and in the post and Stewart’s paint dominance on both ends.
McDaniels’ addition gives the Huskies a top 10 recruiting class.