Few changes in the Super 25 Baseball rankings this week

The top 10 stayed almost identical to what it was last week, and no teams dropped out of the Super 25 Baseball Rankings this time around.

There was some variation in the top 10 of the rankings, though: Colleyville (Texas) Heritage moved up a spot, from six to five and Barbe (Lake Charles, La.) traded places with them, going from five to six.

Also, New Hanover moves to No. 7 in the rankings after ranking No. 8 last week.

Delbarton (Morristown, New Jersey) moves up two spots from 14 to 12 in the rankings this week. The team is led by Jack Leiter and Anthony Volpe, both of whom are committed to Vanderbilt baseball. They both could also be first round picks in the MLB Draft Monday.

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) traded places with Delbarton in the rankings.

Near the bottom of the rankings, St. Laurence (Burbank, Illinois) stays at No. 21 on the list after winning two games in a row since the last rankings came out out. On Monday, St. Laurence will square off against De La Salle, and the winner will head to the state finals in Illinois Class 3A.

Stillwater has also won two straight games since the last rankings came out. The Ponies are No. 24 after being No. 23 last week. The team has started the Minnesota Class 4A playoffs with dominating pitching performances. So far, the team has two no-hitters — one by Drew Gilbert and the other one combined — and a one-hitter from Will Frisch to start the playoffs.