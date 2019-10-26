Fifth suspect involved in mass rape of 10 high school athletes avoids jail time

A person accused of holding down a 16-year-old boy and sodomizing him with a carbon-dioxide tank as part of a high school football initiation will not see jail time.

As reported by the Daily Beast, Robert Olivarez Jr. pleaded no-contest and was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication, meaning the suspect will undergo community service and probation.

Olivarez Jr. and others were involved in the incident with the 16-year-old boy, which happened at a house off campus.

“The victim struggled to stop the assault, but was overpowered by the four suspects and pinned down where he could not move,” La Vernia police Sgt. Donald Keil wrote in the affidavit obtained by the Daily Beast.

In March of 2017, 13 La Vernia (Texas) students were arrested for their alleged involvement in sodomizing their younger teammates. The four other defendants besides Olivarez Jr. who pleaded no contest were under 18, so their names are not publicly released.