Cole Anthony remains atop the final Chosen 25 for 2019

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony opened the season at the No. 1 spot in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 and after a dominant season with the Warriors that’s exactly the spot Anthony will finish in.

Anthony came to Oak Hill with a reputation as one of the best scorers in the country, after leading the prestigious Nike EYBL in scoring, but before the season Anthony said he wanted to focus on playmaking and growing as a point guard.

The result?

Anthony finished the season averaging a triple double – 18.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists a game – and led the Warriors to the Final Four of the GEICO High School Nationals tournament.

FINAL RANKINGS: 2019 Boys Basketball Chosen 25

Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta) shooting guard Anthony Edwards, La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman and University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr. round out the top five.

Notable ascensions include Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward Precious Achiuwa, who debuts in the top 10 after a stellar showing this season and in postseason all-star games. Also, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is up to No. 15 after a dominant showing in the GEICO Nationals.