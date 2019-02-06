Final Four-star QB Lance LeGendre shocks FSU by picking Maryland in tremendous suit

It’s been a rough recruiting cycle for Florida State’s quarterback room.

The Seminoles thought they had their quarterback of the future in Sam Howell, a four-star, pro-style passer from Sun Valley High School in North Carolina. Then, on the first day of the Early Signing Period, Howell backed out of his Seminoles pledge in favor of in-state North Carolina and new coach Mack Brown.

RELATED: Four-star QB Sam Howell flips to North Carolina using Coca-Cola and a mystery box

Fast forward to National Signing Day, and the ‘Noles again seemed best positioned to net the last remaining four-star passer in the country. That was Warren Easton High School (New Orleans) dual-threat star Lance LeGendre. Literally every single 247Sports “crystal ball” prediction had picked the Seminoles for Legendre.

Apparently he missed the memo. Passing on the Seminoles, LeGendre instead committed and signed with Maryland and new Terps head coach Mike Locksley.

The decision is an interesting and unexpected one for LeGendre, and perhaps a disastrous one for FSU. The Seminoles have still not added a quarterback to their Class of 2019, and while they could still draw one of the remaining uncommitted players from the current transfer pool, that new addition would likely be forced to sit out the 2019 season. Add to that the recent dismissal of Deondre Francois following domestic abuse allegations, and the Seminoles quarterback depth chart essentially features a giant “?”. There is sophomore James Blackman, a former three-star recruit as a pro style passer from Glades Central (Fla.) High School, and no one else following the departure of Bailey Hockman during the 2018 season.

It all makes for very trying times in Tallahassee under second-year head coach Willie Taggart, who will truly have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to salvage some quarterback depth and talent for the 2019 season. That’s a tough act for a man who always wears a visor.

As for LeGendre, the only thing more jaw dropping than his Maryland decision was his suit of choice for his commitment announcement at Easton High. My word, take a look at this glorious piece of haberdashery:

In a few minutes, we’ll find out which school @easton_football QB Lance Legendre @LLeGendre12_ will pick on NSD @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/aPByg5igeA — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) February 6, 2019

Was the crowd cheering for LeGendre or the suit? Either would be justified.

Someone please go start a GoFundMe to ensure that LeGendre can be properly outfitted in similar wares throughout his time in College Park. Or, wait. Maybe don’t. After all, we don’t want to be responsible for any kind of an NCAA violation. Let’s just hope that he has more slick threads where these came from.