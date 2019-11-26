FINAL Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches. These are the final rankings of the fall season
Records shown are through games of Nov. 24
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.)
|23-0-1
|2
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|19-0-0
|4
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|18-0-0
|5
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|18-1-1
|6
|Hanover (Hanover, N.H.)
|18-0-0
|7
|Holliston (Holliston, Mass.)
|19-0-3
|8
|South Kingstown (Wakefield, R.I.)
|15-3-0
|9
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|20-1-0
|10
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|14-3-3
|11
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass.)
|17-1-3
|12
|Brookline (Brookline, Mass.)
|15-1-5
|13
|Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine)
|18-0-0
|14
|Southington (Southington, Conn.)
|17-1-2
|15
|Guilford (Guilford, Conn.)
|15-2-4
|15
|Westfield (Westfield, Mass.)
|17-3-2
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monroe Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|18-1-0
|2
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|14-1-1
|3
|Shoreham Wading River (Shoreham, N.Y.)
|17-2-2
|4
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|15-3-2
|5
|Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.)
|19-2-0
|6
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|16-2-2
|7
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|17-2-1
|8
|Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.)
|18-2-2
|9
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|18-3-0
|10
|Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|19-2-0
|11
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|17-2-3
|12
|Central Valley Academy (Illion, N.Y.)
|21-1-0
|13
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|18-3-1
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|19-0-3
|15
|Poland (Poland, N.Y.)
|20-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|22-0-1
|2
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|21-1-1
|3
|Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.)
|26-2-0
|4
|Ocean City (Ocean City, N.J.)
|24-2-0
|5
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|18-3-2
|6
|Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.)
|21-3-1
|7
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|19-2-0
|8
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|21-4-0
|9
|Camp Hill (Camp Hill, Pa.)
|25-0-0
|10
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|25-0-0
|11
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|20-1-0
|12
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|22-2-1
|13
|Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.)
|18-4-1
|14
|Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.)
|22-2-0
|15
|Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, Pa.)
|18-4-1
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|16-1-0
|2
|Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|17-1-1
|3
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|14-2-1
|4
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|22-1-0
|5
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|22-2-3
|6
|Mercy (Baltimore, Md.)
|14-3-0
|7
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|16-2-1
|8
|Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|14-3-1
|9
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|18-1-0
|10
|Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.)
|20-2-1
|11
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|20-3-0
|12
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|20-4-3
|13
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|24-2-2
|14
|Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.)
|19-2-1
|15
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
|18-1-0
|15
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|19-3-1
|15
|South Oldham (Crestwood, Ky.)
|20-4-1
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Lakota West (West Chester Township, Ohio)
|22-0-1
|2
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|18-0-3
|3
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|22-1-0
|4
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|17-2-1
|5
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|20-1-0
|6
|Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.)
|18-1-1
|7
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|17-1-3
|8
|Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.)
|16-3-1
|9
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|16-2-1
|10
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) – []
|16-3-2
|11
|Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.)
|15-3-0
|12
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|16-3-2
|13
|Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
|17-3-1
|14
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|16-3-0
|15
|Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio)
|21-1-1
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|19-0-1
|2
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|23-0-1
|3
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|18-2-0
|4
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|17-2-5
|5
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|17-1-2
|6
|Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|19-2-0
|7
|Lake Washington (Kirkland, Wash.)
|17-1-1
|8
|Auburn-Riverside (Auburn, Wash.)
|20-2-1
|9
|Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.)
|15-3-1
|10
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|14-3-3
|11
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|19-1-1
|12
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|20-2-4
|13
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|20-2-2
|14
|Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.)
|15-2-1
|15
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|15-3-2