FINAL Super 25 Volleyball Rankings: Byron Nelson crowned champion for 2019 season

It held the top spot for just two weeks, but sometimes, that’s all it takes.

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) has been named the top team in the final 2019 Super 25 Volleyball Rankings.

The team still has some season left, with a Class 6A State Semifinal match against Clemens (Schertz, Texas) Friday, but its 48-2 record vs. tough competition in the state of Texas and elsewhere made the Lady Bobcats No. 1.

The team’s last loss came on October 1. It seized the top spot of the rankings just last week when Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio) lost its final match of the year.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Byron Nelson clinched its first state volleyball tournament berth with its recent victory over Denton Guyer. The team will have some work to do if wants to keep making history, but all in all, it’s been a stellar campaign so far.

“We have such great kids and they’ve [worked] so hard, I’m glad I’ve been able to help them attain this goal of ours,” Byron Nelson coach Brianne Barker-Groth told The Dallas Morning News about going to state.

If Byron Nelson defeats Clemens, it goes up against the winner of the Ridge Point and Plano West match. Byron Nelson playing Plano West would be a matchup between two top five teams in the Super 25.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) made its way back into the top five of the rankings this week. Taking down Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California) en route to a CIF State Regional Open Division Championship appearance will do that.

Mater Dei dispatched Redondo Union in a five-set thriller and will have to play upset to No. 2 Torrey Pines (San Diego) if it wants to end the season with a championship.