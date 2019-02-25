USA Today Sports

Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Coach of the Year

The five finalists for the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

GIRLS: Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

The awards will be presented in March.

Naismith High School Boys’ Coach of the Year Finalists

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE
Kevin Boyle Montverde Academy Montverde FL
Patrick Holmes La Lumiere School La Porte IN
Mike Thompson McEachern Powder Springs GA
Sean McAloon IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Bucky McMillan Mountain Brook Mountain Brook AL

 

