Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Coach of the Year

The five finalists for the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
GIRLS: Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists
The awards will be presented in March.
Naismith High School Boys’ Coach of the Year Finalists
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Kevin Boyle
|Montverde Academy
|Montverde
|FL
|Patrick Holmes
|La Lumiere School
|La Porte
|IN
|Mike Thompson
|McEachern
|Powder Springs
|GA
|Sean McAloon
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Bucky McMillan
|Mountain Brook
|Mountain Brook
|AL