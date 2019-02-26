Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The awards will be presented in early March.
FINALISTS: Girls POY | Boys COY | Girls COY
|NAME
|CLASS
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|STATE
|COLLEGE
|Cole Anthony
|Sr.
|G
|Oak Hill Academy
|Briarwood
|NY
|Undeclared
|Vernon Carey, Jr.
|Sr.
|C
|NSU University School
|Southwest Ranches
|FL
|Duke
|Anthony Edwards
|Sr.
|G
|Holy Spirit School
|Atlanta
|GA
|Georgia
|Isaiah Stewart
|Sr.
|C
|La Lumiere School
|Rochester
|NY
|Washington
|James Wiseman
|Sr.
|C
|East High School
|Memphis
|TN
|Memphis