USA Today Sports

Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year

Photo: Gregory Payan, AP

Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year

Boys Basketball

Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year

By February 26, 2019

By: |

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

FINALISTS: Girls POY | Boys COY | Girls COY

NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL HOMETOWN STATE COLLEGE
Cole Anthony Sr. G Oak Hill Academy Briarwood NY Undeclared
Vernon Carey, Jr. Sr. C NSU University School Southwest Ranches FL Duke
Anthony Edwards Sr. G Holy Spirit School Atlanta GA Georgia
Isaiah Stewart Sr. C La Lumiere School Rochester NY Washington
James Wiseman Sr. C East High School Memphis TN Memphis

Preseason Watch List: Boys | Girls

, , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/finalists-set-for-naismith-boys-high-school-player-of-the-year
Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.