Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL HOMETOWN STATE COLLEGE Cole Anthony Sr. G Oak Hill Academy Briarwood NY Undeclared Vernon Carey, Jr. Sr. C NSU University School Southwest Ranches FL Duke Anthony Edwards Sr. G Holy Spirit School Atlanta GA Georgia Isaiah Stewart Sr. C La Lumiere School Rochester NY Washington James Wiseman Sr. C East High School Memphis TN Memphis

