Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Coach of the Year

The five finalists for the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The awards will be presented in March.
Naismith High School Girls’ Coach of the Year Finalists
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Jonathan Scribner
|St. John’s College
|Washington
|D.C.
|Ochiel Swaby
|Miami Country Day School
|Miami
|FL
|William McKinney
|Africentric Early College
|Columbus
|OH
|Karen Weitz
|Centennial
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Frank Oliver, Jr.
|Bishop McNamara
|Forestville
|MD