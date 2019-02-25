USA Today Sports

Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Coach of the Year

The five finalists for the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

BOYS: Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

The awards will be presented in March.

Naismith High School Girls’ Coach of the Year Finalists

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE
Jonathan Scribner St. John’s College Washington D.C.
Ochiel Swaby Miami Country Day School Miami FL
William McKinney Africentric Early College Columbus OH
Karen Weitz Centennial Las Vegas NV
Frank Oliver, Jr. Bishop McNamara Forestville MD

 

